West Whiteland PD Seek ID For Walmart Computer Thieves

Police in Chester County are seeking the public's help to identify a pair who allegedly stole four computers from a local Walmart, authorities said.

An unknown man and woman were caught on surveillance footage putting four computers into plastic tote bags on Feb. 8 at Walmart in West Whiteland, according to the West Whiteland Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Scott Pezick at (610)-363-0200 ext. 1017 or at spezick@westwhiteland.org.

