West Goshen PD Arrest ChesCo Man Accused Of Stalking, Filming Woman

Nicole Acosta
Abbas Rahbari
Abbas Rahbari Photo Credit: West Goshen Police Department

Police in Chester County have arrested a man who they say stalked and recorded a woman for around a year in West Goshen.

Abbas Rahbari, 61, of West Chester, was arrested after a woman told police on Wednesday he would continuously follow and film her on multiple occasions from July 20, 2020, to July 14, 2021, according to the West Goshen Police Department.

Rahbari was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with stalking and harassment. 

Rahbari was arraigned before Judge Martin Goch and bail was set at 10 percent of $50,000. 

He posted bail and is awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 26.

