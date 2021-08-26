Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Breaking News: North Carolina Shooter Commits Suicide While Fleeing From Police In Pennsylvania
Police & Fire

West Chester Standoff Ends In Arrest Of Man Accused Of Threatening Woman With Gun

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Roberto Quiles-Sanchez
Roberto Quiles-Sanchez Photo Credit: West Chester Borough Police Department

An early morning police standoff in West Chester ended Thursday with the arrest of a man accused of threatening a woman with a gun, authorities said.

Officers responding to a home in the 100 block of East Gay Street around 5:30 a.m. on a report of a domestic disturbance found a woman who said that the father of her children, Roberto Quiles-Sanchez, entered her apartment and threatened her with a gun, West Chester police said.

Officers were unable to contact Quiles-Sanchez. They subsequently evacuated the property and issued a shelter-in-place order for the surrounding area.

The West Chester Regional Emergency Response Team searched the building and found he was no longer inside the apartment, police said.

Around 8:07 a.m., officers ignited a foot pursuit after they spotted Quiles-Sanches in the area, authorities said.

He was taken into custody and sent to the West Chester Borough Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Chester Daily Voice!

Serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.