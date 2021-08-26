West Chester Standoff Ends In Arrest Of Man Accused Of Threatening Woman With Gun

An early morning police standoff in West Chester ended Thursday with the arrest of a man accused of threatening a woman with a gun, authorities said.

Officers responding to a home in the 100 block of East Gay Street around 5:30 a.m. on a report of a domestic disturbance found a woman who said that the father of her children, Roberto Quiles-Sanchez, entered her apartment and threatened her with a gun, West Chester police said.

Officers were unable to contact Quiles-Sanchez. They subsequently evacuated the property and issued a shelter-in-place order for the surrounding area.

The West Chester Regional Emergency Response Team searched the building and found he was no longer inside the apartment, police said.

Around 8:07 a.m., officers ignited a foot pursuit after they spotted Quiles-Sanches in the area, authorities said.

He was taken into custody and sent to the West Chester Borough Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation.

