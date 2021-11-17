Contact Us
West Chester PD Search For Man Accused Of Sexual Assault

Nicole Acosta
Uriel Angeles-Hernandez
Uriel Angeles-Hernandez Photo Credit: West Chester Police Department

West Chester police are seeking the public's help in locating a man wanted on sexual assault charges.

Uriel Angeles-Hernandez, of West Chester, is the suspect in two sexual assaults that happened in May, according to investigators.

Angeles-Hernandez, 26, is described as a 5'10" tall white Hispanic male weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Corporal Harry O'Neill at 610-436-1335 or honeill@west-chester.com.

