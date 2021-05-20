West Chester Man Busted On Child Porn Charges After Laptop Brought To Police Station

A West Chester man was arrested on child porn charges after someone brought the laptop he was apparently viewing the images on into police headquarters, authorities said.

A subject arrived at the West Chester police station saying that Damion Bovell, 24, had been watching obscene material on it last February, West Chester police said.

The laptop was confiscated and a search warrant was obtained.

The computer was sent to Chester County detectives for a forensic examination, which turned up numerous images of child porn, police said.

Bovell was arraigned on May 8 at District Court 15-1-04 on 50 counts of child porn and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

He was remanded to the Chester County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing was held on May 18, and all charges were held over to the Court of Common Pleas.

