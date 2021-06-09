Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Police & Fire

West Chester Fire Crews Rescue Man Trapped In Flood Water

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Crews at the scene.
Crews at the scene. Photo Credit: West Chester Fire Department

Fire crews rescued a man from floodwater in West Chester early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Crews arrived at approximately 6:50 a.m with rescue boats after EMS had limited access to the man who was in the floodwater along the 400 block of Cottage Lane, West Chester Borough Fire Department Public Information Officer Dave March told Daily Voice.

West Chester rescue June 9

West Chester PD

West Chester rescue June 9

West Chester PD

Crews were able to safely free the man without injury, March said.

The houses on Cottage Lane run along a river, which with heavy rain showers, can easily cause increased flooding.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Chester Daily Voice!

Serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.