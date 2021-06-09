West Chester Fire Crews Rescue Man Trapped In Flood Water

Fire crews rescued a man from floodwater in West Chester early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Crews arrived at approximately 6:50 a.m with rescue boats after EMS had limited access to the man who was in the floodwater along the 400 block of Cottage Lane, West Chester Borough Fire Department Public Information Officer Dave March told Daily Voice.

West Chester rescue June 9 West Chester PD

Crews were able to safely free the man without injury, March said.

The houses on Cottage Lane run along a river, which with heavy rain showers, can easily cause increased flooding.

