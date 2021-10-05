West Chester DUI Driver Had 5 Children In Car During Crash, Police Say

A West Chester driver was apprehended over the weekend after police say she was under the influence with five children in her car when she struck another vehicle.

Officers found Kimberly Fahy, 38, impaired when they responded to the 300 block of West Biddle Street on a report of a crash around 8:35 p.m. Saturday, West Chester police said.

There were also five children in Fahy's car, all under the age of 11, police said.

An investigation found that Fahy was under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Fahy was subsequently charged with DUI, recklessly endangering another person, and endangering the welfare of a child.

She is being held at Chester County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of $30,000 bail, court records show.

Her preliminary hearing is set for May 14 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge William D. Kraut.

