West Brandywine House Explosion Wasn't Criminal, But Still Under Investigation, Police Say

In an effort to put an end to rumors, police in Chester County said Thursday that a home explosion in West Brandywine Township last week was not caused by illegal activity.

Two adults and four children were hurt in the July 21 explosion and fire at the Hibernia Road home, police said.

One adult and two children were airlifted from the scene with burn injuries, authorities said.

Two children and one adult remain hospitalized as of July 22.

"There are continued rumors being circulated regarding the matter that the property owner was involved in criminal activity, including running a meth lab and intentional harm to family," West Brandywine Police Chief Jeff Kimes said in a Facebook statement.

Kimes affirms that is not the case.

"We can confirm that NO criminal activity or intentional injury, for any reason, was the cause of this incident, again, NO criminal activity of any part was attributed to this unfortunate incident," he said.

"The family continues to deal with the loss of their property, the healing of their injuries, and trying to rebuild what they lost, also while dealing with incorrect and untruthful rumors being circulated."

"We ask that in the ongoing healing process this family will endure, please correct any rumors that continue to circulate in the community, as the rumors are contributing to additional stress and anxiety on a family that has already lost their home and continue to heal from a tragic incident," Kimes added.

The cause of the explosion and fire is still being investigated.

