Wawa Truck Driver Robbed At Gunpoint For $27K In Cigarettes: State Police

A truck driver delivering goods to a Chester County Wawa was held up at gunpoint and robbed of $27,000 in cigarettes, state police announced.

It happened, coincidentally, in East Marlborough Township, troopers said. At around 11:40 p.m., as a delivery truck driver was unloading packages from their tractor-trailer, two armed suspects approached.

The pair made off with nine "containers" of cigarettes, before fleeing northeast on Route 1 toward Delaware County, troopers wrote in the release. No injuries were reported by authorities.

The incident remains under investigation by state police.

