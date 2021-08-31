Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Video Shows West Chester Fight That Left One With Broken Jaw

Nicole Acosta
Video screenshot.
Video screenshot. Photo Credit: West Chester Borough Police Department

Police in West Chester are turning to the public for help identifying multiple suspects in a fight that left one person with a broken jaw and another with minor injuries.

A surveillance video captured on 7-11 security cameras shows 15 to 20 people involved in a fight in the South High Street location's parking lot around 2:05 a.m. on Aug. 28, according to West Chester police.

One person was left with a broken jaw which required surgery, and another received seven stitches to his face, police said.

West Chester police are attempting to identify the two people in the attached photos who were apparently involved in the fight. They are also looking to identify several other suspects.

An accused suspect.

West Chester PD

Accused suspects.

West Chester PD

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Corporal Harry O'Neill at honeill@west-chester.com or 610-457-5874. 

Watch the full-length video here.

