UPDATE: Missing Philly Area Girl, 16, Found Safe

Nicole Acosta
Leivy Mariela Rodas
Leivy Mariela Rodas Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

UPDATE: A 16-year-old Chester County girl who'd gone missing nearly six months ago was found safe, authorities said on Tuesday, Feb 15.

*** Original story below ***

Police are seeking the public's help locating a 16-year-old Philadelphia area girl.

Leivy Mariela Rodas was last seen Aug. 29 around 7:30 a.m. at her house on Londonderry Township, State Police said.

She was last seen wearing a black blouse, blue jeans, and gray Avia sneakers.

She is approximately 5 feet tall and 110 pounds.

Anyone that has had contact with Rodas since May 2021 or knows of her current location is asked to contact Trooper Jason Sperazza of the Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Investigation Unit, 610-268-2022. 

