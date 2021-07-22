Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Police & Fire

UPDATE: 2 Kids, 1 Adult Remain Hospitalized In Coatesville House Explosion, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
The scene
The scene Photo Credit: Irish Eyez Photography

A day after being trapped inside an exploding Coatesville home, two children and one adult remain hospitalized, authorities said.

The blast happened just before noon Wednesday, sparking a two-alarm fire at the Hibernia Road home in West Brandywine Township, fire officials said.

Three other people including four children and one adult had been released from the hospital, West Brandywine Police Chief Jeff Kimes said.

Over 260,000 gallons of water were used to fight the fire, and nearly two dozen fire and rescue companies responded to the scene from Berks, Chester, and Lehigh counties, officials said.

Local, county, state, and federal investigators remain on the scene to determine the cause of the fire. 

There were no reported injuries to any firefighters on the scene, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Chester Daily Voice!

Serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.