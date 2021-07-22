UPDATE: 2 Kids, 1 Adult Remain Hospitalized In Coatesville House Explosion, Police Say

A day after being trapped inside an exploding Coatesville home, two children and one adult remain hospitalized, authorities said.

The blast happened just before noon Wednesday, sparking a two-alarm fire at the Hibernia Road home in West Brandywine Township, fire officials said.

Three other people including four children and one adult had been released from the hospital, West Brandywine Police Chief Jeff Kimes said.

Over 260,000 gallons of water were used to fight the fire, and nearly two dozen fire and rescue companies responded to the scene from Berks, Chester, and Lehigh counties, officials said.

Local, county, state, and federal investigators remain on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

There were no reported injuries to any firefighters on the scene, police said.

