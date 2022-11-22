Contact Us
'Unstable Subject' Barricaded In Chesco Home, Neighbors Take Shelter: Police

Mac Bullock
Residents of Township Road in Chester County were ordered to take shelter in their homes Tuesday as police responded to an "unstable subject" in the area.
Residents of East Brandywine Township in Chester County were ordered to take shelter as police respond to an ongoing situation involving an "unstable subject." 

Police said officers were called to a home on the 200 block of Township Road at around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, where an "unstable subject" was "contained within his residence," authorities said. 

Officials on the scene requested neighbors take shelter in their homes until authorities tell them otherwise, police added. 

This is a developing story. 

