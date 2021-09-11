Tractor Trailer Driver Killed In Upper Uwchlan Crash

Two people were injured and one dead in a three-vehicle crash in Uwchlan Township Friday evening, authorities said.

Police responded to the intersection of Route 100 and Pennsylvania Boulevard and found a sedan, a pick up truck and a tractor trailer involved in a crash around 6 p.m., local police said.

The driver of the tractor trailer was found dead at the scene, while the injured were transported to local hospitals by the Uwchlan Ambulance.

Upper Uwchlan Township Police were assisted by the Uwchlan, West Pikeland and West Vincent Township Police Departments. The Chester County Serious Crash Team responded as well.

Fire police from Lionville, Goshen and West Whiteland Fire Companies helped in closing the roadway. Fire apparatus from the Lionvile and West Whiteland Fire Companies responded. The Chester County Coroner's Office responded to the scene.

Police remained on the scene until the investigation was completed and the roadway opened at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident are asked to call the Upper Uwchlan Police Department at 610-458-5862

