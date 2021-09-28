Contact Us
Thief Throws Brick At 7-Eleven Employee During West Chester Chase, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Raymond Rodriguez
Raymond Rodriguez Photo Credit: West Chester Police Department

A 19-year-old man was arrested for throwing a brick at a 7-Eleven employee after stealing from the store, authorities in West Chester said.

Officers responding to the 100 Block of South High Street on a report of a disturbance encountered two men around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, West Chester police said.

Officers learned that Raymond Rodriguez, of Alabama, was being chased by a 7-Eleven employee after stealing from the store, according to police.

During the chase, Rodriguez reportedly threw a brick in the direction of the employee.

Rodriguez was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and retail theft. 

He was later transported to Chester County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is pending.

