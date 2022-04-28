Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

SWAT Standoff Reported In Honey Brook (DEVELOPING)

Nicole Acosta
A SWAT standoff was ongoing Thursday, April 28 in Honey Brook, according to initial and developing reports.
PA State Police and the Chester County Emergency Response Team were dispatched, along with EMS, on a report of a barricaded person in the area of Patton Drive around 8:30 a.m., unconfirmed reports say.

Route 322 was closed but reopened around 3:15 p.m., emergency officials said on Facebook.

Police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for more information made Thursday afternoon.

This story is developing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

