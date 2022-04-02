Support Surges For Injured Owner Of Ambler Auto Repair Shop After 'Tragic' Fire

After a "tragic" three-alarm fire damaged an auto repair shop in Ambler on Thursday morning, people are rallying to help the injured owner.

The devastating blaze broke out inside a garage at Ebner's Auto on South Main Street near East Butler Avenue around 10 a.m., according to the Wissahickon Fire Company.

Crews were on the scene within minutes and battled the fast-moving fire until around 2:30 p.m., with many agencies remaining at the scene until 6 p.m. extinguishing hot spots, according to Emergency Alerts of Southeastern Pennsylvania.

SEPTA service in Doylestown was stopped for over several hours as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, officials said. Service was resumed around 3 p.m.

Tim, the shop's owner, and another employee were working on a car that was lifted when someone noticed that the inside of the car was either smoking or on fire, according to a growing GoFundMe page.

"Right after, the vehicle fell down, injuring Tim, who was taken to Abington Trauma Center with one punctured lung and one collapsed lung," the organizer wrote. "Abington Trauma is providing him assistance to breathe, and Tim is alive as we compile this GoFundMe."

"Tim is seriously injured, and his business has suffered a catastrophic loss. Tim has a family, he and his wife Susan take care of grandchildren, and Ebner's Auto has employed a number of amazing employees at the shop," the page reads.

As of Friday afternoon, the page had raised more than $1,200.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Click here to donate.

