A 35-year-old Suburban Philly man was arrested for choking a woman and then spitting in her face Saturday, police said.

The victim told authorities that John R. Logan choked her around the neck, head butted her and the spat in her face on the 100 block of N Third Street around 4:35 p.m., Oxford police said.

Logan was charged with strangulation and taken to Chester Chester Prison for arraignment.

