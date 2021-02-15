Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Suburban Philly Home Of Attorney Defending Trump In Impeachment Trial Vandalized

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Graffiti was reported at the home of attorney Michael van der Veen on the 500 block of Anthony's Drive in West Whiteland Township around 8 p.m. Friday, local police said.
Graffiti was reported at the home of attorney Michael van der Veen on the 500 block of Anthony's Drive in West Whiteland Township around 8 p.m. Friday, local police said. Photo Credit: West Whiteland PD

Authorities in Chester County are investigating the vandalism of the home of of one of the attorneys defending President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial.

Graffiti was reported at the West Whiteland home of attorney Michael van der Veen, located on the 500 block of Anthony's Drive, around 8 p.m. Friday, local police said.

The word "traitor" can be seen spray painted in red across the driveway, and eggs were thrown against the front door of the home.

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Whiteland Police Det. Scott Pezick at 610-363-0200 ext. 1017 or spezick@westwhiteland.org. 

