Suburban Philly Home Of Attorney Defending Trump In Impeachment Trial Vandalized

Authorities in Chester County are investigating the vandalism of the home of of one of the attorneys defending President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial.

Graffiti was reported at the West Whiteland home of attorney Michael van der Veen, located on the 500 block of Anthony's Drive, around 8 p.m. Friday, local police said.

The word "traitor" can be seen spray painted in red across the driveway, and eggs were thrown against the front door of the home.

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Whiteland Police Det. Scott Pezick at 610-363-0200 ext. 1017 or spezick@westwhiteland.org.

