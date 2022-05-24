Contact Us
Student Wanted For Attempted Murder In Coatesville School Bathroom Stabbing: Police

by Cecilia Levine & Nicole Acosta
Oddell Cannon
Oddell Cannon Photo Credit: Caln Township PD

A 16-year-old boy is wanted on attempted murder charges for stabbing one of his peers in a Coatesville Area Senior High School bathroom Tuesday, May 24, authorities said.

Oddell Cannon is being charged as an adult for the 7:30 a.m. incident that sent the unidentified victim to Paoli Hospital, Caln Township police said. The victim was in stable condition as of 4 p.m., police said.

As police investigate the active scene, students in the 11th and 12th grades were being dismissed on school buses as early as 9:30 a.m., the superintendent said. Students were being interviewed on their way out.

Parents were allowed to pick up their children beginning at 11:30 a.m.

"Clearly, this is an extremely upsetting incident," Substitute Superintendent Dr. Rick Dunlap said in a statement. "We will communicate throughout the day as we learn more and will be sure we follow up with counseling for our students and staff."

Anyone who sees Cannon is urged to call 911.

