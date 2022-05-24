Student Stabbed During Fight In Coatesville High School: Officials

A student was stabbed inside Coatesville Area Senior High School Tuesday, May 24, officials said.

A student was stabbed during a fight with another student around 7:30 a.m. and was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, Substitute Superintendent Dr. Rick Dunlap said in a statement.

As police investigate the active scene, students in the 11th and 12th grades were being dismissed on school buses as early as 9:30 a.m., the superintendent said. He added that the students were being interviewed on their way out.

Parents were allowed to pick up their children beginning around 11:30 a.m., he said.

"Clearly, this is an extremely upsetting incident,' Dunlap said. "We will communicate throughout the day as we learn more and will be sure we follow up with counseling for our students and staff."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

