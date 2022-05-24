Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: PA State Trooper Caught On Cam Kicking Driver In The Chest Authorities Say
Police & Fire

Student Stabbed During Fight In Coatesville High School: Officials

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Coatesville Area Senior High School
Coatesville Area Senior High School Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A student was stabbed inside Coatesville Area Senior High School Tuesday, May 24, officials said.

A student was stabbed during a fight with another student around 7:30 a.m. and was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, Substitute Superintendent Dr. Rick Dunlap said in a statement.

As police investigate the active scene, students in the 11th and 12th grades were being dismissed on school buses as early as 9:30 a.m., the superintendent said. He added that the students were being interviewed on their way out.

Parents were allowed to pick up their children beginning around 11:30 a.m., he said.

"Clearly, this is an extremely upsetting incident,' Dunlap said. "We will communicate throughout the day as we learn more and will be sure we follow up with counseling for our students and staff."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.