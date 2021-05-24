State Police: 17-Year-Old Boy Takes Fatal Leap From Route 322 Bridge In Downingtown

A 17-year-old boy took a fatal leap from the Route 322 bridge in Downingtown (Chester County) Monday afternoon, Pennsylvania State Police told Daily Voice.

Lanes in both directions on Route 322 between Bradford Avenue and Downingtown Pike were reopened as of 4:35 p.m. after being closed for nearly two and a half hours, according to Assistant Director for External Liaison and Public Information Patty Mains.

The boy's death was confirmed to be death by suicide, PA State Trooper Kevin Kochka told Daily Voice.

No further information was available about the incident as of 4:50 p.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.