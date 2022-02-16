Contact Us
Stabbing Reported At PA's Lincoln University (DEVELOPING)

Nicole Acosta
Lincoln University campus
Lincoln University campus Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite View)

Police and EMS crews were called to a stabbing at Lincoln University Wednesday, Feb. 16, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

At least three victims were being treated by first responders on the campus in Lower Oxford, initial reports said.

Oxford police did not have details. Campus police did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment made Wednesday night.

This story is developing. Check back to Daily Voice for more.

This story is developing. Check back to Daily Voice for more.