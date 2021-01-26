Speeding Driver Punches, Threatens To Kill Officer In Chester County: Police

A man was arrested and charged last week after fleeing from police in a speeding car and punching an officer in Chester County, authorities said.

Michael A. Watson, 38, of Boothwyn, was speeding in a stolen car with front-end damage and a missing tire when police tried to stop him in New Garden Township around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, Southern Chester County regional police said.

Watson fled through the intersection, a business parking lot, and an opposing lane of traffic, before coming to a stop in the 1200 block of Newark Road, according to police.

Police apparently told Watson to get out of the car and empty his hands, but he did not comply, they said.

When an officer tried to arrest him, Watson punched the officer in the face, police said.

Watson continuously threatened to shoot and kill officers, according to police. To arrest him, they used a TASER device.

A search of his body turned up marijuana in his jacket, police said.

Watson was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, simple assault, fleeing or attempting to elude police, harassment, terroristic threats, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, and related summary traffic offenses.

He was remanded to Chester County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bail, records show.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 4.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.