Smiley Suspect Believed To Have Burglarized Chesco Post Office: Police

Police in Chester County a looking for a man who they say ransacked the Westtown post office in the middle of the night late last year.

Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police were called to the post office, 844 E. Street Road, just 7 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, the department said in a press release.

There, postal workers had walked into the office to find mail littered throughout the building, with packages missing from PO boxes and employee desks having been "rummaged through," they told authorities.

On Tuesday, April 4, the department issued an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Jordy De La Cruz Fernandez of Bronx, New York, formerly of Reading. Police say De La Cruz Fernandez is charged with felony burglary, forgery, access device fraud, and related counts.

Anyone with information is asked to call WEGO police at 610-692-9600 ext. 216 or email dhale@wegopd.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.