Smiley PA Driver Charged With DUI

Cecilia Levine
Jonathan Shaffer
Jonathan Shaffer Photo Credit: West Chester PD

A Pennsylvania man didn't seem too upset about his recent arrest based on his mugshot

Jonathan Shaffer, of Phoenixville, beams in the photo after West Chester police charged him for DUI.

Shaffer, 25, was pulled over around 2:30 a.m. on May 3, when police saw spotted him driving erratically on the 400 Block of E. Market St. in the city, they said.

Shaffer showed signs of impairment, and following an investigation, he was charged with impaired driving. A preliminary hearing was pending at District Court 15-1-04.

