Six-Hour Standoff Leads To Arrest Of Exton Man Who Shot At Police: DA

A six-hour standoff with police Monday led to the arrest of an Exton man who shot at officers, authorities said.

Christopher Smith, 47, has been charged with multiple counts of attempted homicide, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, and related offenses, the Chester County District Attorney's Office said in a Wednesday news release.

He was being uncooperative with West Whiteland police, who arrived at the home on the unit block of Buttonwood Drive around 4:30 p.m. to serve a search warrant, police said.

When Smith finally acknowledged the cops, he threatened to shoot at them, the DA's office said.

The West Chester Regional Emergency Response Team, as well as 50 additional police officers, were dispatched to the scene to assist with negotiation tactics.

When authorities tried to forcibly remove Smith from the house six hours after the standoff began, they noticed him pointing a long gun, believed to be a rifle, in the direction of 10 tactical officers, the DA's office said.

He then fired two rounds in their direction, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

Smith was arrested and safely taken into custody just before 11 p.m., according to a criminal complaint.

“This was an intense and dangerous scene where law enforcement was able to diffuse a highly volatile situation," DA Deb Ryan said.

"West Whiteland Twp Police, West Chester Regional Emergency Response Team, and others are commended for their professionalism. Not only did Smith endanger the lives of law enforcement, but he also jeopardized the safety of the people who live in that neighborhood. Thankfully, no one was hurt. We thank everyone involved for their assistance with this case.”

He was sent to Chester County Prison after failing to post $500,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 20.

