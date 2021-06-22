Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Shelter-In-Place Order Lifted Following Chlorine Leak In Downingtown

Nicole Acosta
First responders at the scene.
First responders at the scene. Photo Credit: East Brandywine Fire Company

A shelter-in-place order has been lifted Tuesday morning after a chlorine leak in the Johnsontown section of Downingtown (Chester County), authorities said.

Fire crews responded around 4:30 a.m. to the Downingtown Sewer Plant on 550 Brandywine Ave., according to Downingtown police chief Howard Holland.

Crews secured the leak and the order was cleared around 9:30 a.m., Holland said.

Route 322 was temporarily shut down between Boot Road and Bradford Avenue, East Brandywine fire officials said.

No further information was immediately available.

