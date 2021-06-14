SEEN HIM? Police Search For Man Who Allegedly Shot Brother Inside Coatesville Home

Police in Chester County are seeking the public's help locating a Coatesville father who they say shot his brother while his eight-month-old child was present, authorities said.

Responding to a report of a gunshot victim, arriving officers found Luis Martinez, 24, with a gunshot wound to his upper left leg at a home in the 80 block of South 6th Avenue at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to Coatesville police.

Martinez told officers that his brother, Nelson Ortiz, 18, shot him inside the home, police said.

Martinez and witnesses believed Ortiz was still inside the home with his 8-month-old child when officers arrived, police said.

However, as members of the Chester County Emergency Response Team entered the home, they found the 8-month-old child unharmed and alone, police said.

Ortiz was charged with attempted homicide and endangering the welfare of children.

He is wanted by police and considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coatesville police detectives at (610) 384-2300.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.