Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

SEEN HIM? East Goshen Man Reported Missing

Nicole Acosta
Jason Banks
Jason Banks Photo Credit: Westtown-East Goshen Police Department/CrimeWatch PA

Police in Chester County are seeking the public's help locating a man who they say went missing last Thursday.

Jason Banks was last seen in the West Chester area, and is described as a black male, 6 feet and 2inches tall, and weighs 250 pounds, according to the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department.

Banks is known to operate a white 2009 BMW sedan with the Pennsylvania registration name, "KUMO," police said.

Police are encouraging anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Banks to contact the Westtown-East Goshen Police Department at (610)-692-9600.

