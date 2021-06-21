Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
SEEN HER? PA State Police Searching For Chester County Woman, 2 Kids

Nicole Acosta
Shannon Nicole Lake
Shannon Nicole Lake Photo Credit: PA State Police

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public's help locating a Chester County woman and her two kids who they say have not returned to their home in New London Township after leaving over a week ago with her boyfriend.

Shannon Nicole Lake, 30, her 2-year-old daughter, and her six-month-old son are each entered into the National Crime Intervention Center as a missing person along with her car, state police said.

She is described as a white non-Hispanic woman with brown hair and green eyes. She is 5' 7'' and 115 pounds.

Her daughter is described as a white Hispanic girl, and her son is a white non-Hispanic boy.

Her boyfriend is identified by police as Daniel Patrick Conners, 31, a white non-Hispanic man with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5'9" and 175 pounds.

Her last known location is the Kensington area on Friday, June 18 around 11:30 a.m., state police said.

Her car is described as a 2014 Mazda 6, dark gray sedan with the PA registration: KMD8119.

