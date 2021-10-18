Rage Over Video Game Caused PA Dad To Kill Infant Daughter, DA Says

A 22-year-old Pennsylvania man was sentenced to 31 to 62 years in prison for killing his infant daughter in a fit of rage over a video game, authorities said.

Zion Shockley, of Coatesville, pled guilty to 3rd-degree murder, aggravated assault, and endangering the welfare of a child for the 2018 murder of his 5-month-old daughter, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

The baby's mother told investigators that on Feb. 9, she took the baby for a weekend visit with the infant's father, who was staying at his grandparents’ house on Harmony Street, authorities said.

The mother reportedly said she video chatted with Shockley later that night and could see the baby resting comfortably.

Shockley was playing an online video game on Feb. 10 when at some point another player made a derogatory comment on his skill, authorties said.

Angry, he picked up the baby, threw her in the air, and violently shook her for a minute, the DA's office said.

Shockley did not seek help when he realized the infant was not breathing, according to investigators.

Shockley's father later discovered the baby unresponsive, authorities said.

The infant was rushed to Brandywine Hospital by first responders before being transferred in critical condition to Nemours/AI DuPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE.

The baby was pronounced dead on Feb. 12, authorities said.

Investigators discovered a similar incident had happened six weeks prior to infant's death.

Shockley became enraged after losing a video game at the time and violently shook the victim for five minutes, authorities said.

"The trauma inflicted on this 5-month-old child is unfathomable, especially given it was her father’s rage over a video game that caused it," DA Deb Ryan said.

"No child should ever have to endure what this baby did. Judge Carmody’s sentence, hopefully, brings peace and justice to the mother and family of the victim.”

Call Childline at 1-800-932-0313 if you suspect a child is being abused.

