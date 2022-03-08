Contact Us
Police Search For Missing Chester County Man

Nicole Acosta
Shawn Mabe
Shawn Mabe Photo Credit: PA State Police

Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing Chester County man.

Shawn Mabe, 39, was last seen at his Waterway Road home in East Nottingham Township on Sunday, July 24, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Police believe Mabe is traveling in a charcoal-colored Nissan Altima with the Pennsylvania license plate number LDD2622.

He is possibly in the southern Chester County area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP-Avondale Station at (610) 268-2022 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

