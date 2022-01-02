Police Release Details In Schuylkill River Drowning

Authorities have released details in the body that was recovered from the Schuylkill River on Monday, Jan. 24.

Police were called to an apartment in the 200 block of Coyne Alley in North Coventry after the boyfriend of 20-year-old Angelica Rodriguez reported her missing around 9 p.m. Sunday, local police said.

Police say they searched the area and found her parked car near the intersection of South York Street and River Road. Inside was her wallet, cellphone, and personal identification, police said.

Police obtained surveillance video from nearby businesses, which shows her leaving her car on foot, crossing over the guide rail, and walking down an embankment toward the Schuylkill River around 7 p.m., authorities said.

This prompted a search of the area, which resulted in the discovery of a body beneath the river, police said.

The body recovered from the water was identified as Rodriguez.

Investigators believe she went to the Schuylkill River alone and drowned.

Her body was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital where an autopsy was performed, police said. The findings are awaiting toxicology results.

"The North Coventry Township Police Department believes this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the greater community," the department said in a Jan. 27 statement.

"The North Coventry Township Police Department will continue to be available to assist residents and citizens that find themselves in crisis or that maybe having thoughts of suicide by calling 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255."

