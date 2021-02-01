Police: Pennsylvania Pair Arranged Meeting Online To Assault, Rob Juvenile Of YEEZY Sneakers

A pair of 18-year-old Chester County men were in custody after assaulting and robbing a juvenile of YEEZY sneakers, authorities said.

Christopher E. Carpenter and Alec D. Timberman arranged to meet and buy the shoes from the victim on the 1200 block Belmont Avenue in West Chester around 3:30 p.m. on, Jan. 31, West Whiteland Township Police Det. Scott Pezick told Daily Voice.

Instead of buying the shoes, Carpenter -- of Coatesville -- and Timberman -- of East Fallowfield -- allegedly kicked, punched and robbed the juvenile, then fled the scene, the detective said.

Sometime during the scuffle, one of the assailants dropped his phone, ultimately helping police track Carpenter and Timberman, Pezick said.

Both Carpenter and Timberman were charged with robbery, simple assault, terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking and more.

They were taken to the police station by their parents and processed, then transported to central booking, the detective said. Both were arraigned and released on unsecured $25,000, Pezick said.

