Police: Pair With NJ Robbery Warrants Stole $2K In Beauty Products From Chester County Grocer

A couple wanted for robbery in New Jersey were busted for stealing nearly $2,000 in health and beauty products from a supermarket in Chester County, authorities said.

Police began investigating two separate retail thefts that occurred at the Giant Food Store in Thornbury Township, on April 1 and May 7, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department said.

Elisabeth Carol Fogarty, 31, and Anthony James Parker, 30, were identified as the suspects and arrested on May 16 with help from Pennsylvania State Police, authorities said.

Parker and Fogarty had numerous active warrants for their arrests including a robbery warrant out of New Jersey, while Fogarty had numerous arrests out of Pennsylvania, police said.

The two were arraigned and transported to Chester County Prison after failing to post bail.

