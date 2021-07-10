Police Issue Shelter-In-Place Order For Malvern Residents

Police issued a shelter-in-place order for some residents in Malvern Thursday afternoon.

Following a call around 3 p.m. about a "suspicious condition" at a home in the 200 block of East First Avenue, all residents within a four-block radius were ordered to remain inside their homes, according to Malvern police chief Louis Marcelli.

"Anyone traveling to the area should stay away," Marcelli said.

The scene was still active as of 5:40 p.m.

Details surrounding the incident were not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.