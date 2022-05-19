Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

Police-Involved Shooting Reported In Malvern (DEVELOPING)

Nicole Acosta
Malvern police
Malvern police Photo Credit: FACEBOOK/Malvern Borough PD Pennsylvania

There was a police-involved shooting, possibly fatal, in Chester County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

A police officer reportedly fired at a suspect, who was "down," at the  Charleston Greene Townhouse Complex in Malvern in the afternoon hours of Thursday, May 19, according to an unconfirmed report.

There were no reports of any injured officers.

Further details were not immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

