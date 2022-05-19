Police-Involved Shooting Reported In Malvern (DEVELOPING)

There was a police-involved shooting, possibly fatal, in Chester County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

A police officer reportedly fired at a suspect, who was "down," at the Charleston Greene Townhouse Complex in Malvern in the afternoon hours of Thursday, May 19, according to an unconfirmed report.

There were no reports of any injured officers.

Further details were not immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

