Police ID Man Dead In Chester Shooting

Authorities have identified the man killed in a Chester shooting Saturday.

Ronald Stansbury, 52, was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 7:15 a.m. behind 2240 Edgmont Ave., Police Capt. James Chubb said.

He was pronounced dead by paramedics from Crozer Chester Medical Center.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Detective Rhaheem Blanden (City of Chester Detective) at 610-447-8420 or rblanden280@chesterpolice.org or Detective Daniel McFarland (Delaware County Detective) at 610-891-4716 or mcfarlandd@co.delaware.pa.us.

