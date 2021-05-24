Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Breaking News: 'Birthday Party Turned Deadly': Arrest Made In South Jersey Mass Shooting, 2 Victims ID'd
Police & Fire

Police Close All Rt. 322 Lanes In Downingtown

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Police have closed all lanes in both directions on Rt. 322 in West Bradford Township (Chester County) Monday afternoon.
Police have closed all lanes in both directions on Rt. 322 in West Bradford Township (Chester County) Monday afternoon. Photo Credit: 511pa.com/Traffic Map

Police have closed all lanes in both directions on Rt. 322 in Downingtown (Chester County) Monday afternoon, initial reports say.

Lanes in both directions were closed between Robbins Road and Bradford Avenue as of 2:15 p.m., according to the 511 PA traffic map.

It was unknown why the lanes were closed besides the mention of police activity, according to Chester County Emergency Dispatch Services.

The lanes are expected to be closed for an extended amount of time, Downingtown police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Chester Daily Voice!

Serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.