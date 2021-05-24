Police Close All Rt. 322 Lanes In Downingtown

Police have closed all lanes in both directions on Rt. 322 in Downingtown (Chester County) Monday afternoon, initial reports say.

Lanes in both directions were closed between Robbins Road and Bradford Avenue as of 2:15 p.m., according to the 511 PA traffic map.

It was unknown why the lanes were closed besides the mention of police activity, according to Chester County Emergency Dispatch Services.

The lanes are expected to be closed for an extended amount of time, Downingtown police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

