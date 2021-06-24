Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Philly Man Found Guilty Of Robbery, Burglary In 2019 West Chester Home Invasion

Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
Shacube Young
Shacube Young Photo Credit: Chester County District Attorney's office

A Philadelphia man was found guilty of robbery and burglary for a 2019 home invasion in West Chester, in which he also shot one of the occupants, authorities said.

West Chester police were called to a home on Matlack Street on Sept. 14, 2019, on a report of a man with a gun, according to the Chester County District Attorney's office.

Shacube Young, 31, had broken into the home demanding drugs and money from the four occupants, authorities said.

He ended up shooting one of the occupants.

Then, finding no drugs, he fled with money he stole from the victims, authorities said.

Police apprehended him shortly afterward.

“This was a violent home invasion by the defendant who shot a victim while attempting to steal money and drugs," DA Deb Ryan said.

"It was a terrifying experience for the victims to have a total stranger burst into the house brandishing a gun. He will be held accountable for his criminal actions.”

Young will be sentenced on a later date.

West Chester Borough Police Department investigated this case. Senior Deputy District Attorney Carlos Barraza and Assistant District Attorney Anastasia Shubert-Baranowski were the prosecutors.

