Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

PD: Man, 33, Was DUI In Chester County Car Crash

Nicole Acosta
Carlos Ortiz-Estrada
Carlos Ortiz-Estrada Photo Credit: Southern Chester County Regional Police Department

A 33-year-old man was arrested on DUI charges after he crashed into a car in New Garden Township (Chester County) over the weekend, authorities said.

Arriving officers found Carlos Ortiz-Estrada, of Coatesville, standing outside of his car, visibly intoxicated around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 1000 block of Newark Road, according to the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department.

Ortiz-Estrada was taken into custody on suspicions of DUI and chemical breath test results confirmed a B.A.C. of .090 percent, police said.

There was no word on the driver that was struck.

He was processed and later released pending issuance of a summons. 

His case is pending a preliminary hearing.

