PD: Kennett Square Passenger With Cocaine In Traffic Stop Charged With Evidence Tampering

Cecilia Levine
Rodrigo Guzman-Hernandez
Rodrigo Guzman-Hernandez Photo Credit: Southern Chester County Regional Police

A Kennett Square man was found in possession of cocaine during a routine traffic stop and charged evidence tampering, authorities said.

Rodrigo Guzman-Hernandez, 37, was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped Monday on Baltimore Pike in New Garden around 8 p.m. for a moving violation, Southern Chester County Regional police said.

Officers saw Guzman-Hernandez making "furtive movements" toward the floor, and was removed from the vehicle, authorities said.

That's when police found a plastic bag containing cocaine on the floor next to the passenger seat in plain view, police said.

Guzman-Hernandez was arrested on charges of

  • Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

He was released pending issuance of a summons. The case is pending a preliminary hearing.

