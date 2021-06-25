Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
PD: ChesCo Man Convicted Of DUI 3 Times Before, Gets Charged Again In Head-On Crash

Nicole Acosta
Andrew Peterson
Andrew Peterson Photo Credit: North Coventry Township Police Department

A Chester County man with three prior convictions for DUI was arrested again on the same charges in a head-on collision last week in North Coventry that seriously injured a Montgomery County woman, authorities said.

Andrew R. Peterson, 48, of Collegeville was driving his 2020 Nissan Sentra when he crossed over the center line of South Hanover Street and struck a 2006 Hyundai Elantra being driven by Mary L. Gatta, of Pottstown on June 15, according to the North Coventry Township Police Department.

Both drivers were taken to Reading Hospital for treatment. When Peterson was released, he was charged with DUI and taken into custody, police said.

Gatta remains in critical condition at Reading Hospital.

Officers later discovered that Peterson had three previous convictions for DUI.

Peterson was sent to Chester County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is set for July 8.

