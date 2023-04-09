Parkesburg Fire Displaces 6 Families On Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday went up in flames for six Chester County families, now without homes.

The blaze broke out just before 3 a.m. Sunday, April 9 on the 100 block of Washington Street in Parkesburg, responders said.

Firefighters arrived to find two homes engulfed in flames, which had spread to four more as of 3:15 a.m., the Keystone Valley Fire Department said.

A firefighter was extricated after becoming briefly trapped in the basement, the department said. By 4:15 a.m., 75 firefighters had arrived on scene and were working to knock down the blaze.

The displaced residents were being assisted by the Red Cross at Borough Hall.

