PA State Police Trooper Rescues Mom, Kids From Chester County Flood Waters

A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was in the right place at the right time while cruising through Caln Township Thursday afternoon.

Trooper Kyle VanHart from PSP-Embreeville rescued a mom, her two children, and their dog from a flooded roadway at South Bailey Road and Lincoln Highway around 12:15 p.m., state police confirmed.

PA State Trooper helps rescue a Mother and her two children along with their dog from a flooded roadway at S Bailey Rd &... Posted by IrishEyez Photog on Thursday, September 23, 2021

A bystander also assisted in the rescue.

Meanwhile, firefighters from Thorndale Fire Company assisted four more people out of a nearby van, Irish Eyez Photography reports.

It is not common that troopers assist in water rescues but when "duty calls, [we] will answer that call," Kevin Kochka, PSP Public Information Officer for Troop J told Daily Voice.

A flash flood warning continues for the East Branch Brandywine Creek below Downingtown until 10 p.m., Accu Weather says.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.