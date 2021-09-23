Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Breaking News: Ex-Giant Brandon Short Offers Reward For Pregnant Daughter's PA Killer
Police & Fire

PA State Police Trooper Rescues Mom, Kids From Chester County Flood Waters

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
At the scene
At the scene Photo Credit: IrishEyez Photography

A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was in the right place at the right time while cruising through Caln Township Thursday afternoon.

Trooper Kyle VanHart from PSP-Embreeville rescued a mom, her two children, and their dog from a flooded roadway at South Bailey Road and Lincoln Highway around 12:15 p.m., state police confirmed.

A bystander also assisted in the rescue.

Meanwhile, firefighters from Thorndale Fire Company assisted four more people out of a nearby van, Irish Eyez Photography reports.

It is not common that troopers assist in water rescues but when "duty calls, [we] will answer that call," Kevin Kochka, PSP Public Information Officer for Troop J told Daily Voice.

A flash flood warning continues for the East Branch Brandywine Creek below Downingtown until 10 p.m., Accu Weather says. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Chester Daily Voice!

Serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.