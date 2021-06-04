PA State Police Searching For Man Accused Of Stealing Money, Jewelry, Meds From ChesCo Home

PA State Police are seeking the public's help locating a man who they say stole money, jewelry, and prescription medication from a Chester County family's home while they were on vacation a few years ago.

Troopers were notified of a burglary at a home on Ayrshire Drive in London Britain Township around 6:45 p.m. on April 1, 2016, PA State Police said.

Through the course of an investigation, authorities identified the alleged suspect as Michael Alessandrini, 40, of Newark, Delaware, and he was charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and criminal trespassing, state police said.

Alessandrini was arrested, released on bail, and later failed to appear to a scheduled court appearance at the Chester County Court of Common Pleas, authorities said.

This resulted in a bench warrant being issued by the Chester County District Attorney’s Office for his arrest.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Alessandrini are asked to call PA State Police - Avondale at (610)-268-2022 and speak to Tpr. Hutchinson or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-4PA-TIPS (8477) or on their website tip form.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case, or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing persons.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.