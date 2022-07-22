PA State Police Corporal Accused Of Striking Horse With Cruiser In ChesCo

A Pennsylvania State Police trooper has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of an animal cruelty investigation, authorites said.

Corporal Michael Perillo repeatedly struck an already-injured horse with his police cruiser while responding to a call on Route 1 in Lower Oxford Township on Dec. 28, 2021, state police said in a Friday, July 22 news release.

Perillo, who is assigned to Troop J - Avondale, then allegedly pinned the loose animal to the ground, where it was euthanized by another trooper.

The horse was on the shoulder and had already been struck by a vehicle before troopers were called to the scene, authorities said.

Perillo has been charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, both graded as a felony of the third degree, and one count of cruelty to animals, a misdemeanor of the second degree.

Perillo was arraigned Friday, July 22 at the Chester County Justice Center, and bail was set at $50,000 unsecured.

Perillo has been with the Pennsylvania State Police since September 2006.

