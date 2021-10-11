PA Man In 'Mental Health Crisis' Attacks, Stabs Dad, DA Says

A Chester County man is facing charges after police discovered that he had attacked and stabbed his 70-year-old father, leaving him with severe injuries, authorities announced Wednesday.

Michael Blough, 43, of Phoenixville, was arrested in Downingtown on Monday after several hours of crisis negotiations, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

Officers were called to a house on Founders Way, where they learned Blough had grabbed his father by the neck, thrown him to the ground, and stabbed him in the back, authorities said.

Investigators believe Blough also assaulted two other victims. Those people were not specified by authorities.

Officers used a Taser device on Blough three times after he ignored police commands to stop, the DA's office said. They were unsuccessful.

In an attempt to elude police, Blough fled the house and swam across the lake at Marsh Creek State Park, according to investigators.

A trained crisis negotiator from the West Chester Regional Emergency Response Team spoke with Blough for several hours but he failed to comply with commands, authorities said.

Investigators said he appeared to be in a mental health crisis.

Blough was eventually subdued after police used a Taser device on him a second time, investigators said.

Two knives were later found at the crime scene, authorities said.

Meanwhile, his father was transported to Paoli Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

"This is a devastating family tragedy for everyone involved. We are grateful to the many law enforcement agencies who assisted, including Upper Uwchlan Police, Uwchlan Police, Chesco Detectives, Chester County Regional Emergency Response Team, PSP, W. Vincent Police, West Pikeland Police, Schuylkill Township Police, Chester County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, and Marsh Creek State Park Rangers," DA Deb Ryan said.

"Their actions saved other people from harm & helped de-escalate an intense and dangerous situation. This was a textbook example of the best practices to follow to diffuse a crisis in a professional & respectful manner.”

Blough was charged with aggravated assault, possessing an instrument of crime, and related offenses.

He was sent to Chester County Prison on $200,000 cash bail.

“This volatile and fluctuating situation put the lives of all of those nearby at risk," Upper Uwchlan police chief John DeMarco said.

"My department is very appreciative of the quick actions of neighboring law enforcement to help us ensure that no one else got hurt. Officers train extensively to address these situations to have a favorable outcome, which is evident with this particular incident.”

ADA Lori Edelman is the assigned prosecutor.

