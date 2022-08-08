PA Home Health Aide, Man With Dementia Found Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide

A man and woman were found shot dead in what authorities believe to be an apparent murder-suicide in Chester County.

First responders found a 65-year-old woman and an 87-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds inside his home on the 1000 block of Kaolin Road in Kennett Square around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office and the Kennett Township Police Department.

A handgun was recovered at the scene and no one else was inside the home, authorities said.

The man was being treated for dementia, and the woman was a home health aide who provided around-the-clock care for him, police said.

Police believe the incident was an isolated murder-suicide.

Authorities also stated that they are reviewing home security cameras and awaiting autopsies and toxicology reports before determining a cause of death.

“Thank you to Kennett Twp Police and all first responders for ensuring that everyone in the area of this sad incident was safe," District Attorney Deb Ryan said.

"This tragedy impacts the families involved, their friends, and our community. We will continue investigating this case and extend our deepest condolences to everyone affected by this devastating incident.”

